MP: Eight Accused Arrested So Far, Search On For Two

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Neemuch police claimed to have so far arrested eight accused involved in the shooting incident on liquor baron Ashok Arora on February 4. Those who were arrested includes, Rakesh Arora, 55, Jaikumar alias Babu Sindhi, 42, Nisar Ahmed alias Adil Pathan, 34, Akram alias Wasim Shah, 31, Zafar alias Gulfam Shah, 21, Parvesh alias Kallu Madari, Ashik Patel and Shaad alias Shahid Hussain. Two more people involved in the crime, including Lucky alias Arpit Sinhal and Salim alias Manda Shah, are on the run.

The police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on Lucky. The police recovered a large number of firearms from the accused along with cash, SUVs and motorcycles, including BMW, Fortuner, Thar and Mercedes. 'Establishing supremacy reason behind crime' The perpetrators allegedly sought to dominate and control others through fear and intimidation. They believed that by committing crimes and engaging in violent acts, they could assert power and establish authority over others. Rakesh Arora, Arpit, alias Lucky Singhal and Babu Sindhi were the main conspirators. Even before this, there was a plan to attack Arora at Devashree Residency during a social programme in January. The recce was done between January 3 and January 10, but due to the presence of crowds and police, the plan could not materialise. After preparing the plan, shooters were hired for Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 lakh were paid in advance.

The shooters arrived in Neemuch on February 3 and stayed at Babu Sindhi's farmhouse, which was later demolished by the administration and local police. The accused shooters used high-value SUVs for reconnaissance and executing their plan. During the course of the investigation, the police revealed that a total of 10 vehicles were used in the crime. The prime objective of the accused was to establish their supremacy in the opium harvesting belt so that they could carry out extortion and other criminal activities in the future. That is why they deliberately used high-value vehicles so that even if the police caught them in the future, people would be scared of their name and it would be convenient for them to establish their supremacy.