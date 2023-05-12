MP: ED attaches assets worth Rs 5.37 cr of Hemkunt Foundation in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate attached property worth Rs 5.37 crore of Hemkunt Foundation in Khandwa. The property includes agricultural land and a building at Chhalpi village near Singhaji in the district. The action was taken on the direction issued from ED headquarters. The senior officials of the district administration in Khandwa had no information about the ED’s action.

The agency attached the property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It is alleged that during the Covid period in 2020-21, the Hemkunt Foundation had collected donations from people and used it for purposes other than people welfare. The foundation does social service work in places like Gurugram, Delhi, Haryana, and other states. They get donations from big industrial houses for social service.

As per the information, the foundation had purchased around 20 acres of land near Chhalpi village in Khandwa district. Construction of a building for a school/college is underway on the land. It was told that the work has been going on for the last four years. The ED has attached the land and the structures under- construction on it.

Skill development centre on 2.10 lakh sq ft land

Hemkunt Foundation had proposed setting up the country's largest skill development centre in Chhalpi Khurd village of Khandwa, on 2.10 lakh square feet. The centre was to serve about 85 villages within a 10-kilometre radius. The skill development resource centre aims to house 1,000 youths who will be given three-year training. It proposes construction of five buildings at the center. Provision for vocational training centre, housing, a mess, and teachers' residences were also made. The centre has also proposed to provide pick and drop facilities to girls coming to the centre.

The foundation

Hemkunt Foundation, a non-profit organization, was set up in 2010, says its website. Its headquarters is in Gurgaon, Haryana. The foundation ‘helps the poor, reduces inequality in society and helps sick people. At the time of natural disasters, healthcare works to provide help, education and financial help to the vulnerable.