MP: E-libraries Set To Launch In All 89 Tribal Development Block Headquarters; 10-Year-Old Girl Assaulted, Found Unconscious In Forest

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal Affairs Minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah has announced an ambitious initiative to enhance educational resources in tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh. E-libraries will be established in all 89 tribal development block headquarters across the state.

A demand proposal for necessary funds has already been prepared to facilitate the implementation of these e-libraries and the installation of required equipment. In addition to e-libraries, the minister highlighted that digital boards will be installed in classrooms of special category educational institutions managed by the tribal affairs department.

The department is actively working on this initiative, with plans to procure and install digital boards in all Eklavya Adarsh Awasiya Vidyalayas. Furthermore, digital boards will also be installed in departmental girls' education complexes and Adarsh residential schools.

Dr Shah also addressed the needs of particularly vulnerable and backward tribes, specifically the Baiga, Bharia and Saharia tribes. To support students from these communities, the department is taking steps to construct hostel buildings in divisional headquarters, starting with Jabalpur and Gwalior.

10-Year-Old Girl Assaulted, Found Unconscious In Forest

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted and found in an unconscious state at a deserted place under Mayana police station limits in Guna district on Wednesday late in the evening. The incident was reported at around 9.30 pm and she was admitted to the district hospital, from where she was referred to Bhopal.

The girl's parents and other villagers had reached the forest searching for her. They saw her in a bad condition as she was bleeding and preliminary assessment indicates she was sexually assaulted. They immediately informed Sirsi police about the incident. The girl was brought to the district hospital for treatment in the police's Dial 100 vehicle.

Since the police station area is Mayana, now the Mayana police are taking action. Meanwhile, even after 15 hours of crime, police still groped in the dark till filing the report. Police from four police stations of the district, namely Mayana, Sirsi, Umri and Bamori, are searching for the accused. Guna SDOP Vivek Asthana says that the accused will soon be identified and arrested.

The police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the arrest of the accused. SDOP Asthana said that the girl had gone to the market with her mother to sell corn. During this, while returning home, an unknown person came on a motorcycle and told the girl's mother that she had not brought the full amount from the shopkeeper.

"Come with me or send your daughter, I will get the full amount." After this, the unknown person took the girl with him on a motorcycle. When he did not return for a long time, the girl's mother called her husband to the spot. After this, the villagers and the husband and wife searched for their daughter and at around 9:30 pm she was found in the forest.