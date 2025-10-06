Indore News MYH ‘Rat Bite’ Case In HC On Monday; Jays To Announce Next Phase Of Stir After Hearing | Tarun Tiwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh high court will hear the MY Hospital rat bite case on Monday, in which two newborn babies died after rats gnawed their fingers inside the neonatal ward. The court had earlier taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, which sparked widespread outrage across the state.

The Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) organization, which had postponed its protest till October 6 in view of the ongoing court proceedings, has announced that it will intensify its agitation if justice is not delivered.

JAYS national president advocate Lokesh Mujalda said that the organization was demanding strict action against the dean, superintendent and other officials of MY Hospital. Mujalda accused the government of shielding the guilty officers and concealing key findings from the state-level investigation committee, chaired by IAS officer Yogesh Bharsat.

“The government is deliberately suppressing the report of the Yogesh Bharsat Committee. Even though the high court sought a reply from the state, the government did not present this report and instead submitted misleading documents,” Mujalda alleged.

According to the details filed in the writ petition, the government has attached internal correspondence from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, including letters dated September 2 and 12, 2025, and an internal committee report dated September 10, 2025, but has not shared the state-level committee report with either the court or the police.

Mujalda further claimed that the state-level report possibly contained evidence establishing the accountability of senior officials, which could lead to FIRs against them. “That is why the report is being withheld from the police as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Devaram, the father of one of the deceased infants, has submitted an application at Sanyogitaganj police station, demanding action against those responsible based on the state government’s investigation report.

The JAYS has announced that if justice will not be ensured, the organization will launch a statewide movement after October 6, which will continue until strict action is taken against those responsible for the tragedy.

[Story by Staff Reporter]