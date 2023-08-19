MP: DRUCC For Increased Railway Amenities In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) of Ratlam rail division was held at the divisional rail office here on Friday, which was presided over by Divisional Rail Manager Rajneesh Kumar.

Speaking to members of the DRUCC, DRM Rajneesh Kumar highlighted the progress of the development works like Neemuch-Ratlam doubling, Ujjain-Indore doubling, gauge conversion between Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Sanawad section, Indore-Dahod New Railway Line, Amrit Bharat Station Yojna, works being undertaken for achieving 160 kilometres per hour speed of the trains on the Nagda-Godhra section of Ratlam rail division, and others.

As per the Railway press release, DRUCC members present in the meeting extended their suggestions for increasing railway amenities in Ratlam rail division.

Senior divisional commercial manager and secretary of the DRUCC, Pratibha Paul, conducted the meeting. DRUCC members Manoj Kiklawala, RajdeepParwal, Naresh Mundare, PritiTaneja, Dr Yogindra Kaushik, KhojemaKhandwawala, and others participated in the meeting. Senior officials of the Ratlam rail division were also present at the meeting.