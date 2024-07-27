MP: Drones, HD CCTV Cameras To Monitor All 416 Power Sub-Stations Across State

Photo: Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Transmission Company will now keep an eye on the sub-stations of the state through CCTV surveillance which will keep the power stations safe.

After patrolling the power lines of Transco with drones, the transmission company will monitor the security of sub-stations in the state including Indore with the help of CCTV cameras. The company has made preparations to monitor the activities of all the 416 power sub-stations of the state from Shakti Bhawan Company Headquarters Jabalpur.

High performance HD cameras have started being installed at a cost of about Rs 815 crore. In the first phase, cameras are being installed at about 250 sub-stations. In Indore, the transmission company has 220 kV substations, South Zone, 132 kV substation Rau, 220 kV substation Mangalia, 220 kV substation Indore East, 132 kV substation Satya Sai, 132 kV substation Chambal, 132 kV substation Electronic Complex, 132 kV substation Indore West and 400 kV substation Indore.

LIVE Footage can be seen in Central Control Center

Officials said that this arrangement has to be made because in some substations, valuable and sensitive copper strips are being stolen from the power transformers. This strip is installed to neutralize the fault in the transformer or substation, which is most important for the transformer. If the copper neutral strip is stolen from the power transformer, there can be a loss of Rs 5-6 crore.



Managing Director of MP Transco, Sunil Tiwari said that after theft in substations, police administration also demanded CCTV camera footage many times, due to which the cameras are now installed.

Footage of these cameras can be seen in the Central Control Center, Substation, Division Office, Circle Office and Headquarters. Substation in-charge will also be able to watch live on his mobile phone.