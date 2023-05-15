 MP: Dr Syedna teaches Islamic values of peace and patriotism in Thikri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Dr Syedna teaches Islamic values of peace and patriotism in Thikri

MP: Dr Syedna teaches Islamic values of peace and patriotism in Thikri

SDOP Rohit Singh Alawa and station-in-charge Yashwant Badole was felicitated by His Holiness for maintaining law and order in the town.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 06:38 AM IST
article-image

Thikri (Madhya Pradesh): The 53rd spiritual leader of worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin visited Rajpur town where he was received by BJP district president Om Soni, city council chief Shikha Agrawal and others. He delivered sermons at Bohra Mosque located at Gujri Chowk where he advised community members to lead a life full of contentment and open-mindedness while maintaining peaceful co-existence with other members of the society. He also counselled them to remain faithful citizens and abide by the rules and regulations of the land in which they reside. SDOP Rohit Singh Alawa and station-in-charge Yashwant Badole was felicitated by His Holiness for maintaining law and order in the town.

Upon reaching Thikri town of Barwani district, thousands of people from Bohra and Hindu communities gathered to welcome and seek blessings of Dr Syedna. Syedna is currently visiting towns and villages in Nimar region, spread across the south-western region of the state. Before arriving at Barwani, Syedna also visited Indore, Betma, Kukshi and Dahi last week.

Read Also
Barwani: Excellent performance by BJP in Thikri and Niwali Bujurg civic polls
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: ASI severely injured trying to stop fruit vendors’ fight in Agar Malwa

MP: ASI severely injured trying to stop fruit vendors’ fight in Agar Malwa

MP: Dr Syedna teaches Islamic values of peace and patriotism in Thikri

MP: Dr Syedna teaches Islamic values of peace and patriotism in Thikri

MP: Shajapur collector sells vegetables at organic market

MP: Shajapur collector sells vegetables at organic market

MP: CRPF vital element of national security, says DG in Neemuch

MP: CRPF vital element of national security, says DG in Neemuch

Cleanliness Survey 2023: Civic CMO appeals to make city number one in Pithampur

Cleanliness Survey 2023: Civic CMO appeals to make city number one in Pithampur