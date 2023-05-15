MP: Dr Syedna teaches Islamic values of peace and patriotism in Thikri

Thikri (Madhya Pradesh): The 53rd spiritual leader of worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin visited Rajpur town where he was received by BJP district president Om Soni, city council chief Shikha Agrawal and others. He delivered sermons at Bohra Mosque located at Gujri Chowk where he advised community members to lead a life full of contentment and open-mindedness while maintaining peaceful co-existence with other members of the society. He also counselled them to remain faithful citizens and abide by the rules and regulations of the land in which they reside. SDOP Rohit Singh Alawa and station-in-charge Yashwant Badole was felicitated by His Holiness for maintaining law and order in the town.

Upon reaching Thikri town of Barwani district, thousands of people from Bohra and Hindu communities gathered to welcome and seek blessings of Dr Syedna. Syedna is currently visiting towns and villages in Nimar region, spread across the south-western region of the state. Before arriving at Barwani, Syedna also visited Indore, Betma, Kukshi and Dahi last week.