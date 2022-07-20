Barwani: Excellent performance by BJP in Thikri and Niwali Bujurg civic polls

File Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal elections results of Barwani Thikri and Niwali Bujurg show that the Bharatiya Janata Party has won handsomely in the area. Reportedly, in 15 wards of Thikri, eight posts of municipal councillors were occupied by BJP which includes ward nos 1,2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 13 and 15. On the other hand, Congress had registered victory by winning five posts.

Ranu Pawan Chauhan of BJP had won Ward no one, Vandana Ramesh Rathore of BJP from Ward no two, Ajudayabai Gopal of Congress from Ward no 3, and others.

In 15 wards of Niwali Bujurg, Congress managed to win just one seat. While BJP was again standing tall in the region. The performance of independent candidates was also outstanding as they succeeded in capturing five seats of councillors. Here nine wards were won by BJP including Ward no 1, 2, 7, 9, 10, and others.

At the end of the counting process, certificates were distributed to elected candidates by the returning officer and tehsildar of the respective municipal bodies.

