AEML Distribution business wins IMC RBNQ Performance Excellence Award 2021 in Service category

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), the power Distribution business of Adani group has won the Indian Merchant Chamber’s Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality (RBNQ) performance Excellence Award 2021 in the Service category. This is the highest recognition given this year in the Service category. Speaking on the announcement of award, AEML spokesperson said, “In pursuit of excellence over the last 3 years, we have transformed our services to provide world class experience to our Customers by adopting benchmark processes and practices. Receiving this coveted recognition is a testimony of our unwavering commitment on excellence in our operations to benefit our Customers, Employees, Vendors and Society at large”.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:06 PM IST