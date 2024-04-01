MP: Dr Aastha Jain Returns From Korea, Pioneering Ayurvedic Success

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Sanawad native and international Ayurvedacharya, Dr Aastha Jain returned from South Korea after a successful three-month visit under the India-Korea Knowledge Exchange Programme. There, she conducted experiments showcasing the effectiveness of Ayurveda in treating cancer patients.

Dr Aastha was mentored by Dr Prashant Tiwari of Dharma Ayurveda, Bhopal and collaborated with Dr Myeong Kim at Sukjong Wellpark Hospital, South Korea. Their experiments yielded positive results, highlighting the potential of Ayurveda in cancer treatment.

The Korean patients, initially unfamiliar with vegetarian food, were introduced to Indian Khichdi, turmeric milk and Ayurvedic meals. These not only improved their appetite but also enabled some to eat full meals again after days of struggle.

One patient, particularly impressed by the relief he received through Panchakarma, a traditional Ayurvedic treatment, gifted Dr Jain two bags of rice. Another patient's appreciation was expressed through daily gifts of apple seeds, said Dr Aastha.

Dr Aastha's commitment to her Indian heritage was evident in her daily practice of Namokar Mahamantra and wearing traditional Indian attire, which garnered respect and curiosity about Saree draping.

Dr Prashant Tiwari, Dr Jain's mentor, expressed pride in her achievements and elaborated on their ongoing efforts to establish Ayurveda as a global medical brand. This includes the 'Mini India Project' where Korean delegations visit India to collaborate with Ayurvedic doctors.

Her accomplishment was also celebrated at Wellpark Hospital, where she received a certificate and a gift. Her research paper has also been published in an international journal. Currently, she is pursuing her MD in Ayurveda medicine.