MP: Dr Aastha Jain, Champion Of Ayurveda's Global Standing

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Aastha Jain, daughter of social workers Anupama and Rajendra Jain Mahavir from Sanawad, is championing Ayurveda, Yoga and Indian medicine in South Korea. Engaged in a knowledge exchange programme initiated by Dharma Ayurveda Bhopal and Wellpark Hospital South Korea, Dr Aastha is making significant strides under the guidance of renowned Ayurveda doctor Vaidya Prashant Tiwari.

Having earned her BAMS Ayurvedacharya degree from Pandit Khushi Lal Sharma Government Ayurved College, Bhopal, Dr Aastha specialised in bone and joint health. Her research articles, PPT presentations and contributions to the World Ayurveda Congress 2022 garnered international recognition.

Notably praised by Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and others, Dr Aastha envisions establishing Ayurveda globally. Currently stationed at Wellpark Hospital in South Korea, Dr Aastha is conducting Ayurveda experiments on cancer patients alongside Dr Kim Miyoung. She emphasises the holistic approach of Ayurveda, incorporating Panchakarma, diet, exercise, meditation and therapy in cancer treatment. Dr Aastha commends the Indian government's promotion of Ayurveda and acknowledges Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in enhancing Ayurveda's global standing.

Describing South Korea as a cold and developed nation, she appreciates the natural beauty and cultural exchange. Vaidya Prashant Tiwari, head of Dharma Ayurveda Bhopal, praises Dr Aastha's dedication and anticipates her significant contributions to globalising Indian Ayurveda. Proud of her achievements, Prof Umesh Shukla, Principal of Pandit Khushi Lal Sharma Government Ayurvedic College, Bhopal, lauds Dr Aastha's efforts in establishing Indian Ayurveda on the global stage.

In Korea, Dr Aastha maintains her vegetarian lifestyle, emphasising her cultural values. Her dedication and contributions have earned her widespread appreciation and best wishes from well-wishers and her proud parents.