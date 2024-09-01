MP: Doctors’ Federation Demands FIR, Life Imprisonment To Pharma Companies Supplying Substandard Medicines | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Shaskiya/ Swasashi Chkitsak Mahasangh has expressed serious concern over the supply of substandard medicines in government hospitals and demanded immediate registration of a first information report (FIR) against the companies supplying these substandard medicines to the hospitals. Office bearers of Mahasang said, ‘Lab tests have confirmed that 10 life-saving medicines, including those used in ICU settings and during operations, were found to be substandard.

The issue also extends to essential treatments for children suffering from diarrhoea, such as Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) which have been deemed ineffective due to their substandard quality.’ Mahasangh highlights that this negligence is jeopardising patient safety and the effectiveness of medical treatments.

It criticises the lack of quality control by manufacturing companies, suggesting there has been a consistent issue with substandard medicines being supplied over recent days. ‘We demand Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to take stringent measures against responsible parties.

We demand immediate registration of FIR against the companies supplying these substandard medicines under contract to the Madhya Pradesh Medical Corporation,’ the doctors of Mahasangh said adding, ‘We also demand life imprisonment for those found guilty of supplying these unsafe medications. Additionally, the Federation is urging for a high-level investigation into the case to ensure accountability and prevent such occurrences in the future.’