 MP: Doctors’ Federation Demands FIR, Life Imprisonment To Pharma Companies Supplying Substandard Medicines
MP: Doctors’ Federation Demands FIR, Life Imprisonment To Pharma Companies Supplying Substandard Medicines

Over 10 lifesaving drugs, basic medicines like ORS, vitamin tablets failed laboratory test in last 15 days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 07:04 AM IST
MP: Doctors’ Federation Demands FIR, Life Imprisonment To Pharma Companies Supplying Substandard Medicines | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Shaskiya/ Swasashi Chkitsak Mahasangh has expressed serious concern over the supply of substandard medicines in government hospitals and demanded immediate registration of a first information report (FIR) against the companies supplying these substandard medicines to the hospitals. Office bearers of Mahasang said, ‘Lab tests have confirmed that 10 life-saving medicines, including those used in ICU settings and during operations, were found to be substandard.

The issue also extends to essential treatments for children suffering from diarrhoea, such as Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) which have been deemed ineffective due to their substandard quality.’ Mahasangh highlights that this negligence is jeopardising patient safety and the effectiveness of medical treatments.

