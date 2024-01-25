MP: DMC Aims To Enhance Parking Efficiency In Dewas

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Rajneesh Kasera, accompanied by health officer Jitendra Sisodia, conducted a thorough inspection of the municipal corporation's vehicle depot premises located on Ujjain Road.

The focus of the inspection was on optimising the parking arrangement for the tehsil office and addressing the efficient parking of the municipal garbage collection vehicles on this land.

The tehsil office will be soon established in the newly constructed building within the vehicle depot premises. The commissioner instructed the health officer to oversee the process of parking the vehicles on this open land.

The commissioner also directed the implementation of safety measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras, adequate lighting and the deployment of a guard and watchman.

With these initiatives, the corporation aims to enhance efficiency in vehicle parking, waste management and civic amenities, contributing to the overall development.

Rao bags gold at Master Athletic Meet

Meena Rao, a national player hailing from Dewas, bagged gold medal at the recently concluded 44th Master Athletic Championship held at the prestigious BHEL ground in Bhopal.

Amateur Karate Association district vice-president Rao demonstrated exceptional athletic prowess, securing the top position in shot put and javelin throw.

Patron of Amateur Karate Association Ravi Jain and president Rajesh Kumawat extended best wishes to Rao for the accomplishment. Secretary Rajiv Chauhan also lauded Rao for her remarkable performance.

Rao's success at the championship is a testament to her talent and dedication. This achievement is expected to inspire and motivate fellow athletes in the region.