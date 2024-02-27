MP: Divisional Commissioner Orders Prompt Action Against Delay In Uniform Distribution In Dhar

Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Taking swift action against the alleged delay in school uniform distribution at various girls' schools, including Eklavya School under the tribal department of Dhar, divisional commissioner (Indore) Mal Singh has directed prompt uniform distribution and action against erring officials.

Divisional commissioner Singh and deputy commissioner of the tribal development department, Brijesh Chandra Pandey, convened a high-level meeting with divisional assistant commissioners, BEOs and school principals.

During the meeting, they issued stern directives for prompt uniform distribution and action against erring officials. Furthermore, they also ordered the formation of a district-level committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Free Press prominently raised the issue on February 24. Dhar district boasts nine girls' residential schools and five Eklavya Model Schools, with each institution catering to around 400 students. While the Eklavya School's funding is provided by the Central government, the girls' education campuses are funded by the state government.

Hundreds of students of Government Girls Residential School and Eklavya Model School were awaiting uniforms, despite the academic session drawing to a close.

In response to delays, some principals have cited the lack of timely approvals from a committee formed at the government level, which includes administration officials. Some principals have indicated that they plan to distribute uniforms in April. Despite purchases being made for essential items such as school dresses, shoes and blazers, widespread delays in distribution have left students in limbo.

With millions of rupees allocated for the welfare of tribal children and the provision of residential facilities, allegations of mismanagement raise serious concerns about the integrity of the system.