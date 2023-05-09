 MP: District Mahila Cong chief stakes claim on Dhar Assembly seat
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As state election draws near, candidates have started applying for ticket from Dhar assembly seat. District Mahila Congress president Vijeta Trivedi too has jumped into the fray.

Trivedi along with elected representatives, office-bearers and social workers met former CM and state party president Kamal Nath and applied for the ticket.

Kamal Nath said that the party would announce official list of candidates after completion of survey across all assembly seats. He said that the survey was underway and faithful and reliable candidates would be nominated.

Veteran leader Sadashiv Solanki, former block president Dr Jakir Patel and former spokesperson Ashok Solanki along with district panchayat, janpad panchayat, youth, Mahila Congress members and representatives were also present.

State legislative assembly election is likely to held in November 2023.

