Madhya Pradesh: Dhar district holds summer cricket camp

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A summer cricket camp was organised in Dhar by Cricket Association and Dhar District Sports and Cultural Society in memory of Late Arvind Kashiv and Late Sandeep Karale.

District panchayat president Sardar Singh Meda and Hindu leader Ashok Jain got introduced to the players in the camp. Municipal council chairman Laxman Patel and social activists Kirtiman Patel were also present in the camp.

The guests of the camp were welcomed by Sandhya Malviya, Nandani Rathore, Jagdish Sharma, Ramesh Kashyap, Pramod Phatak, Pramod Sharma, Kartik Dodiya, Veeral Sanghvi and others. District panchayat president Meda said that the Central and the state government have come up with various schemes for sports, by which players can make a career in it.

Jain appreciated the summer camp organised. He also appreciated the coaches involved in the camp. The programme was conducted by Rajendra Singh Chauhan and a vote of thanks was proposed by Pradeep Joshi.

