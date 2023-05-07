Madhya Pradesh: Beer worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Dhar district

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhwani and Tanda police in Dhar district on Saturday seized a huge cache of beer worth Rs 50 lakh in a joint operation. According to information, the police team seized a truck loaded with illegal beer parked near the ballast mine located in Gatarpura village. The vehicle had reached Gandhwani on Friday night itself.

Sources claimed that Dhar superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh had received information about a truck full of illegal liquor on Saturday morning, after which two teams of Gandhwani and Tanda police station were sent to the spot. Police teams removed the tarpaulin of the truck and found a large number of beer boxes inside.

Police arrested one person who was in the truck and registered a case in the matter under relevant section of the Excise Act. Police team claimed that about 1,400 boxes of beer were loaded in the truck and total value of seized material stands at around Rs 50 lakh. Four different types of batch numbers have been written on the beer boxes kept in the vehicle, which indicate the shops to which they have been allotted. The Gandhwani police team is now probing this too.