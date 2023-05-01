 MP: Two die in separate incidents in Gandhwani
The accident took place on Magod – Manawar road near Jeerabad police outpost under Gandhwani police station limit

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 01:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): One woman was crushed to death in a road accident, while another person was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his agriculture field in Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district on Sunday.

In the first incident, a woman identified as Thawlibai, wife of Bonder Mujalda, a resident of Karodiya died after a rashly driven Eicher truck crushed her to death. The accident took place on Magod – Manawar road near Jeerabad police outpost under Gandhwani police station limit.

At the time of the incident, the deceased was heading to her native place, after purchasing grocery items from the weekly market (haat) when she was hit by the truck moving from Manawar to Magod. She died on the spot. After getting the information, employees of the nearby toll booth immediately informed the police and ambulance. Police sent the body for post-mortem after preparing the panchnama. Eicher truck was also seized and later truck driver Rajendra Udiya, a resident of Tawlai village was arrested.

Man found dead in suspicious circumstances

In another incident, a person identified as Antarsingh, son of Chandersingh, a resident of Kosdana village near Gandhwani was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his agriculture field on Sunday morning.

Antarsingh had gone to his field to cover the water motor there but when he did not return home his father went in search of him and found him unconscious in his field at around 9:30 am.

He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police sent the body for post-mortem and later handed it over to the family members.

Now police are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death

article-image

