MP: District-Level Workshop Of BJP’s 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level workshop of the BJP’s 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' was held here at the Rangoli Sabhagrih to make preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Former MLA and BJP’s state spokesman Yashpal Singh Sisodia, speaking as chief speaker, said that the BJP is all set to win more than 400 seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. He urged BJP office-bearers to achieve the target 'Ab ki bar 400 par' through their hard work and dedication. He said that the achievements, social welfare schemes, and determination of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make 'Ab ki bar 400 par'.

Presiding over the workshop, newly appointed district BJP president Pradeep Upadhyay said that Ratlam district represents three parliamentary seats- Ratlam, Mandsaur, and Ujjain- and asserted to win all three seats with the highest-ever margin.

District convener of Gaon Chalo Abhiyan and former MLA Dilip Makwana highlighted the details of programmes and activities under the Abhiyan.

BJP’s Lok SabhaVistarak Shiv Lal Patidar, while speaking, said that Gaon Chalo Abhiyan will be launched by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav from the Jhabua area, which is part of the Ratlam parliamentary seat. He said that booth-level work will be the backbone for the BJP to secure its highest-ever victory in the Lok Sabha elections. In the workshop, the BJP's IT cell district convener, Nilesh Rao, highlighted the features of the BJP’s organisational App.

The workshop was conducted by co-convener Balwant Bhati, while Kirti Sharan Singh gave a vote of thanks. A BJP press release informed that in the workshop, Ratlam rural MLA Mathuralal Damor, RDA president Ashok Porwal, state executive committee members, district office-bearers, morcha and cells district president and conveners, mandal president, general secretary, and Gaon Chalo Abhiyan office-bearers were present.