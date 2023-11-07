MP: Digvijaya Expresses Concern About Country’s Labour Policy In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, on Tuesday, expressed his concerns about the country's labour policy and described the present state government as a ‘government of 50 per cent commission’.

Addressing an election rally at Maharana Pratap bus stand here, he stated that the public desires a change. Earlier, he garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Housing Board Colony.

Singh criticised the state's labour policies, stating that they do not benefit the workers. Pithampur, known for its labour-intensive industries, lacks the necessary facilities, resulting in losses for the workers, he said.

He mentioned the prevailing atmosphere in the state favourable for Congress and expressed his confidence that the BJP government would be voted out.

He highlighted issues such as inflation, unemployment and youth discontent, emphasising that the public would hold the government accountable.

Singh also spoke about the promises made in the Congress manifesto, assuring that the incoming Congress government would fulfil them, including providing subsidised gas cylinders, employment opportunities and benefits for women under Nari Samman Yojana. The meeting was attended by several Congress leaders and workers.

