MP: 'Dheere dheere kar ke sarak aao..' minister openly asks Congress workers to join BJP; WATCH video

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A video of panchayat and rural development minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Mahendra Singh Sisodia went viral on social media on Thursday. In the video, the minister can be seen speaking at a public event wherein he asks Congress workers to join BJP as Shivraj mama’s bulldozer is ready.

The Raghogarh municipality in the Guna district is about to undergo elections. On the last day of the election campaign, addressing a public meeting in Ruthiyai, Sisodia directly called upon Congress workers to join BJP.

In the video, he can be heard saying, “Dheere dheere kar ke sarak aao, kyunki 23 mein bhi sarkar BJP ki banegi (Slowly move here, because the BJP will form government in 2023 as well)”.

He further said, “...mama ka bulldozer khada bhi hai taiyar (Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s bulldozer is standing ready)”.

Notably, Mahendra Singh Sisodia is a supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia and was one of the 22 MLA’s who resigned amid the 2020 Madhya Pradesh political crisis, which resulted in the fall of Kamal Nath government. Political analysts say that Sisodia is trying to besiege his supporters in Digvijay Singh's stronghold so that he can increase his points in Scindia’s eyes.

Congress to file complaint with Election Commission

The panchayat minister has now invited the ire of the opposition party leaders for his indecent language. They said that they are not afraid of BJP’s threats and threatening in the name of bulldozer is not at all right. They also said that the party will file a complaint with the election commission in this matter.

Recently in a picture, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh were seen having a cordial discussion. But contrary to that, the Panchayat Minister's statement has created a rift between the two political parties once again.

