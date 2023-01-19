Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath calls BJP's Vikas Yatra a 'Fraud' to divert people's attention; speaks on wrestlers protest against sexual harassment

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Vikas Yatra a 'Fraud Yatra', and said that it is only aimed at diverting the attention of the people.

"This Vikas Yatra is nothing but a 'Fraud Yatra'. This Yatra is being organized for nothing but to divert the attention of the people," Nath said while addressing a press conference.

"Yatra should be conducted to give account of the 18 years of governance in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Commenting about the upcoming assembly elections in the state, Nath said, "I trust the people of Madhya Pradesh and they will take the right decision to secure the future of the state."

Alleges that BJP takes local administration's help to gather crowd

He also alleged that the BJP government of involving local administration to organise an event. "They (BJP) cannot organize any event or programme without the help of local administration. They direct the administration officials to bring people, ferry them in buses and ask media to establish their claim about the presence of a ton of people. But I can assure you, the crowd has become intelligent," Nath said.

"There is no point in gathering a huge crowd in Bhopal. Party workers are active in their respective areas," he said.

"There are changes made in the party from time to time. Our party elections were held only after a discussion with everyone," he said.

'Sexual abuse allegations by wrestlers very serious'

When asked about the national executives meeting of BJP, Nath stated, "I trust my voters. People are very sensible and I have faith in them that they will secure their future." Kamal Nath also spoke about the wrestler's protest in New Delhi.

Calling it extremely unfortunate, the Congress leader said, "It is very sad if there is anything true about the allegations. The sexual abuse allegation made by the wrestlers is very serious and it calls for direct action".

VD Sharma says, 'Public has answered Congress four times'

Reacting to Kamal Nath's statement, BJP State President V D Sharma said, "The public has seen Congress' working in Madhya Pradesh government in 2003 under the leadership of former CM Digvijay Singh and the 15-month rule of Kamal Nath as Chief Minister, which was running on the instructions of Digvijay Singh. People saw how the Congress party took away the rights of the poor and how the public was cheated in the politics of lies and deceit. So, the public knows better who spoke lies and who was corrupt."

"The public has answered it not once but four times in the elections after the Congress government left power. The Congress should be ready to lose the elections again, the public knows what is right," said Sharma.

The BJP government is about to begin the 'Vikas Yatra' on February 5, on the day of Ravidas Jayanti and would cover the maximum area in Madhya Pradesh in a span of 20 days, confirmed the BJP leader Narottam Mishra in a press conference on Thursday.

