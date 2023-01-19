Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan holds public dialogue in Jabalpur, says 'will celebrate Republic Day here'

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds public dialogue in Jabalpur, says will celebrate Republic Day here | Twitter

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Jabalpur, participated in many programs and also had meaningful dialogue with the representatives belonging to different sections of the society on Wednesday. At a public dialogue program here, he announced that he will celebrate this year's Republic Day in Jabalpur.

Chouhan first reached the birth anniversary program of Swami Raghav Devacharya | FP Photo

Chouhan first reached the birth anniversary program of Swami Raghav Devacharya near Chowkital bypass and took his blessings. He took his blessings and said that it is an auspicious day and it is a happy coincidence that today is the manifestation day of both the personalities, Pujya Adya Ramanandacharya and Pujya Jagatguru Sukhanand Dwaracharya Swami Raghav Devacharya.

“Saint Shiromani Swami Ramanand Ji has done the work of spreading the lesson of social harmony in the world, the light of devotion and knowledge in human society”, Chouhan said.

Reviewed smart city work

Afterwards, Chouhan made a detailed review of the ongoing development projects in Jabalpur. While reviewing the work of the Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation, Smart City and other departments, he directed to speed up all the ongoing development projects in the district and complete them within the time limit.

After reviewing the development works, CM Chouhan participated in the public dialogue program organised at the Circuit House, where he called upon Jabalpur to become the first in the field of cleanliness, saying that Jabalpur has the potential to go beyond Indore.

Public Dialogue at Circuit House

“If you have land, then start your business, no permission is required. Just make sure that your business is run by rules”, Chouhan said. During the dialogue, he sought suggestions from each and every section of the society regarding the possibilities of development of the city. Dr. Sunil Mishra, who was speaking at the dialogue program, said that the entire city is being decorated for the Republic Day.

Raja Saraf said that the historical markets of the central region are dying due to traffic and are causing the merchants to flee. On this, the CM instructed the officers to pay immediate attention.

