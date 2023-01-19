e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Robbers snatch Rs 14.48 lakh from trader at gunpoint in Bhind

Madhya Pradesh: Robbers snatch Rs 14.48 lakh from trader at gunpoint in Bhind

Thursday, January 19, 2023
Representative Image
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Robbers decamped with Rs 14.48 lakh after holding a trader at gunpoint in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Wednesday, police said.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Saurabh Kumar said the trader was standing in a mandi (market) in Gohad town at around noon with a bag carrying cash to purchase grains when two men approached him.

The duo told the trader his vehicle had hit their vehicle earlier and got into an argument with him, he said.

When they were arguing, some other miscreants came in an SUV, whipped out a gun to threaten the trader and fled with his bag containing Rs 14.48 lakh in cash, Kumar said.

Later, the robbers abandoned the SUV near a village, SDOP said.

A case was registered against unidentified robbers and a search for them was underway, said the police officer.

Madhya Pradesh: Collector conducts surprise inspection of hostels, suspends superintendent for...
Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh demands VVPAT slips be put in 'microchip free' ballot box and used...

Madhya Pradesh: Robbers snatch Rs 14.48 lakh from trader at gunpoint in Bhind

Bhopal: Kamal Nath flags off Rahul-Kamal Nath Sandesh Yatra

MP: 32-year-old man dies due to heart attack while dancing in wedding procession in Rewa; watch...

Madhya Pradesh: Nowgong freezes at 2.0 degree celsius, Khajuraho shivers at 2.6 degree celsius