Madhya Pradesh: Robbers snatch Rs 14.48 lakh from trader at gunpoint in Bhind

Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Robbers decamped with Rs 14.48 lakh after holding a trader at gunpoint in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Wednesday, police said.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Saurabh Kumar said the trader was standing in a mandi (market) in Gohad town at around noon with a bag carrying cash to purchase grains when two men approached him.

The duo told the trader his vehicle had hit their vehicle earlier and got into an argument with him, he said.

When they were arguing, some other miscreants came in an SUV, whipped out a gun to threaten the trader and fled with his bag containing Rs 14.48 lakh in cash, Kumar said.

Later, the robbers abandoned the SUV near a village, SDOP said.

A case was registered against unidentified robbers and a search for them was underway, said the police officer.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)