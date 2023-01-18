Madhya Pradesh: Collector conducts surprise inspection of hostels, suspends superintendent for dereliction of duty in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Chhatarpur, Sandeep GR, conducted surprise inspections of various hostels of the town on Tuesday. During inspections, he suspended the superintendents of two hostels for dereliction of duty.

Collector Sandeep firstly inspected the Senior boys’ hostel and senior girls’ hostel operated by the tribal works department in the town on Tuesday, after which he went to the Scheduled caste college girls’ hostel. At the boys hostel, he found the superintendent of the hostel, Swamideen Prajapati absent from his duty. Meanwhile, a similar situation was observed at the girls’ hostel, where the superintendent, Maya Pathak was also found to be absent from duty. Collector Sandeep then ordered the district coordinator to prepare a suspension letter of the duo.

At the scheduled caste girls’ hostel too, the superintendent, Gayatri Khare was not present on duty, after which Collector Sandeep directed to cancel her salary for a month.

While inspecting the hostel premises, Collector Sandeep issued instructions to maintain hygiene in rooms and washrooms, paint the rooms, dispose the garbage and all the other wastes, prepare a sports campus and elevate the boundary wall. Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PwD), tehsildar and officials of the Chhatarpur municipality were also present during the inspection.

