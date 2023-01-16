Madhya Pradesh: Brahmakumaris urge people to wear helmets in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Brahmakumaris interacted with people on Monday and urged them to wear helmets. A two-wheeler rally was also taken out as part of Road Safety Week.

A man dressed as Yama was on the road to advise people to wear helmets and to follow traffic rules. The scene was the centre of attraction in the city.

Superintendent of police Sachin Sharma flagged off the rally which began from Brahmakumari Ashram and passed through various areas in the city terminated at the ashram.

Policemen along with Brahmakumaris took part in the rally. Sharma, chief guest at the event, said wearing a helmet does not mean that one avoids fine but saves one’s life.

Following traffic rules ensures safety, he said, adding that wearing helmets should not be confined to traffic week, but people should carry their helmets whenever they go out of their homes on two-wheelers.

Three things are needed for road safety which are good roads, education and enforcement, Sharma said.

People should think more about road accidents than they thought about the corona pandemic and that if the injured are provided with timely treatment, their lives can be saved, he said.

City superintendent of police Lokendra Singh, town inspector of Kotwali Dhansingh Nalwaya and other officials were present at the function.

Take oath for cleanliness

Superintendent of police Sachin Sharma said that G-20 meeting would be held in Khajuraho next month, so everyone should pay attention to cleanliness.

He urged the people to take oath to give a different identity of the city during the summit to the people of the world.

People should garbage thrown here and there at least for one month and follow traffic rules, he said.

