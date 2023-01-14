Madhya Pradesh: Two held by Chhatarpur police in connection with minor girl’s gangrape case

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Civil lines police of Chhatarpur have arrested two men in connection with a minor girl’s gangrape which took place at a hotel of the town a few days ago, the police said on Friday. The police added that a female accomplice of the arrested duo is still at large and efforts are on to apprehend her. Civil lines police station in-charge, Kamlesh Sahu told the media that the minor girl aged 13 years was raped inside a hotel of Chhatarpur a few days ago, by two men identified as Sohil Dwivedi and Neeraj Tiwari. He added that one of their female friends, identified as Usha Vishwakarma, had befriended the girl and had encouraged her to establish physical relations with the duo.

Vishwakarma had taken the girl to a hotel, where both the accused took turns to rape her and threatened her of dire consequences. After the survivor’s grandfather had lodged a case in this regard, the police swung into action and arrested the accused duo, while Vishwakarma is still absconding. The arrested accused have been sent to jail under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while efforts are on to nab Vishwakarma.