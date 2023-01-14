e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Two held by Chhatarpur police in connection with minor girl’s gangrape case

Madhya Pradesh: Two held by Chhatarpur police in connection with minor girl’s gangrape case

Civil lines police station in-charge, Kamlesh Sahu told the media that the minor girl aged 13 years was raped inside a hotel of Chhatarpur a few days ago

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Civil lines police of Chhatarpur have arrested two men in connection with a minor girl’s gangrape which took place at a hotel of the town a few days ago, the police said on Friday. The police added that a female accomplice of the arrested duo is still at large and efforts are on to apprehend her. Civil lines police station in-charge, Kamlesh Sahu told the media that the minor girl aged 13 years was raped inside a hotel of Chhatarpur a few days ago, by two men identified as Sohil Dwivedi and Neeraj Tiwari. He added that one of their female friends, identified as Usha Vishwakarma, had befriended the girl and had encouraged her to establish physical relations with the duo.

Vishwakarma had taken the girl to a hotel, where both the accused took turns to rape her and threatened her of dire consequences. After the survivor’s grandfather had lodged a case in this regard, the police swung into action and arrested the accused duo, while Vishwakarma is still absconding. The arrested accused have been sent to jail under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while efforts are on to nab Vishwakarma.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two-day meet held to make students aware about wildlife in Chhatarpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Two held by Chhatarpur police in connection with minor girl’s gangrape case

Madhya Pradesh: Two held by Chhatarpur police in connection with minor girl’s gangrape case

Madhya Pradesh: Five arrested for breaking into Jain temple, making off with idols

Madhya Pradesh: Five arrested for breaking into Jain temple, making off with idols

Madhya Pradesh: Vidisha the first district in country for on ground deployment of innovative 5G use...

Madhya Pradesh: Vidisha the first district in country for on ground deployment of innovative 5G use...

Madhya Pradesh: DG Infantry reviews training of Agniveer at Grenadiers Regimental Centre in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: DG Infantry reviews training of Agniveer at Grenadiers Regimental Centre in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Sharad Yadav’s mortal remains arrive Bhopal; last rites to be conducted at his...

Madhya Pradesh: Sharad Yadav’s mortal remains arrive Bhopal; last rites to be conducted at his...