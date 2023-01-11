Madhya Pradesh: Two-day meet held to make students aware about wildlife in Chhatarpur

e-Paper Get App
The children were also informed about the pugmarks of various animals

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The forest department is organising a two-day workshop in the Repura forest circle to make people aware about the importance of forests and wildlife, official sources said on Wednesday. The event was named “Anubhuti” (sensitivity).

The first day’s event was held at Bageshwar Dham. More than 130 students from Government Higher Secondary school in Bagror took part in the workshop.

Forest circle officer Rajat Dwivedi addressed the students. The children were very happy about being close to nature. They were informed about various medicinal plants that grow in forests.

The management of the school urged the forest department to organise such events once a month, so that the students can have firsthand knowledge about nature.

The children were also informed about the pugmarks of various animals.

Forest officials and master trainer Mahendra Rajak taught the child how to make various useful items with the help of tree leaves.

Besides Dwivedi, forest officials Lakshman Das Ahirwar, Ram Sajeewan Raikwar, Naresh Kumar Dubey and others were present at the event.

