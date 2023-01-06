Madhya Pradesh: Chilly northerlies intensify cold in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chilly northerlies have intensified iciness in Chattarpur district. According to RS Parihar and KC Raikwar of city weather office, snowfall in Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir has intensified cold in Madhya Pradesh.

There will be no change in the weather conditions in the next 48 hours. The state may experience rainfall on January 11 and on January 12. A blanket of fog has covered the city throwing normal life out of gear, as the sun could not be seen throughout the day. The residents lit bonfires in their homes to beat the cold.

Thick fog has also covered the temples of Khajuraho since the first day of January this year. Because of fog, the temple towers cannot be seen even from 15 meters. The tourists, however, visited the mist-covered temples.