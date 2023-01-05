Madhya Pradesh: OBC body’s divisional head held for carrying ganja in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including the divisional president of Other Backward Classes (OBC) from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, were arrested at Tusura area Odisha for carrying ganja, the police said on Thursday.

The police also recovered 22 kg ganja worth more than Rs 4.50 lakh from a SUV which was carrying them. These three persons have been identified as Gaya Prasad Patel (39), Deepak Patel (23) and Pramod Patel (23), residents of the Sagai area in Chhatarpur.

Gayaprasad Patel is the divisional president of OBC association.

The vehicle, in which the ganja was being carried, carried the number plate of international human rights.

The vehicle was registered in the name of Ravi Shrivastava, a resident of Jawhar Marg, Chhatarpur.

According to Chhatarpur cops, Tusura police sent the three accused to jail.

Sub-inspector of Tusura police station Kamal Lochan Manjhi registered a case against the three persons, the local police said.

According to them, Manjhi got information on December 25 last year that Ganja was being carried from the Mohangiri area to Noapara.

On the grounds of the information, a team was sent to Dhanghara bypass for checking the vehicle.

The Scorpio they were waiting for reached the spot, but when the police tried to stop it, the driver attempted to run away, but the cops surrounded the vehicle and caught all the three persons. The police laid their hands on a packet containing 22kg of ganja.

An identity card of International Human Rights Association was also seized from the possession of Gayaprasad Patel, the Chhatarpur police said, adding that several cases of crime have been lodged against Patel in different police stations in the district.