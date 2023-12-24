MP: Dhar Witnesses Decline In Serious Crimes In 2023

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the vigilant leadership of SP Manoj Kumar Singh, Dhar witnessed a significant drop in serious crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and attempt to robbery in the year 2023. Dhar district is known for its diverse urban and rural tribal culture. Executing strategic community policing initiatives and effective action plans, police successfully instilled confidence in the public, leading to a decline in serious crimes. SP Singh consistently prioritised community engagement since he assumed charge.

He conducted extensive tours of remote rural areas, organising 'Khatla meetings' to build trust among villagers towards police. With the association of district officers, station in-charges, and cyber cell teams, the district contributed significantly to crime prevention and control. Consequently, while 71 murder cases and 70 attempts to murder cases were reported in 2022, the number decreased significantly in 2023, with 58 murder cases resulting in the arrest of 91 accused and 47 attempts to murder cases leading to 72 arrests.

Similarly, property-related crimes saw a decline, with only 4 robbery cases compared to 5 robbery cases in the previous year. The proactive response of Dhar police, swiftly reaching crime scenes, and gathering evidence, led to the arrest of notorious gangs involved in such activities, effectively reducing the rate of these crimes in the district. SP expressed gratitude for the public cooperation and emphasised the role of community support in maintaining law and order.