MP: Dhar Man Ends Life Soon After Losing Close Friend In Road Accident; Records Video Statement Before Death |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death from a tree soon after he lost his close friend in a road accident in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The man, Kanti, hanged himself to death from a tree on Tuesday evening at Nalkheda on Indore-Ahmedabad highway after recording a video statement in which he said he was taking the extreme step as his friend died in an accident when they were going on a motorcycle, they said.

"Two motorcycles collided on the highway, in which a man identified as Narve Singh (29) died while his friend Kanti survived. Both of them were friends and resided at Phuldanvadi in Jhabua district. They were returning home from Ujjain when the accident occurred," Rajgarh police station in-charge Sanjay Rawat said.

Shattered and distraught due to the death of his friend, Kanti committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near the accident site, he said.

The two persons on another motorcycle involved in the accident, suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment, the official said.

"Kanti recorded a video statement before committing suicide, in which he said that he was taking the extreme steps as he was deeply shattered by his friend's death in the accident, "I am telling everyone that my close friend has died and I am also dying. Don't trouble my family members, he said in the video in the tribal dialect of Jhabua.

The man sent the video to his family members, the police official said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he said.