MP: Dhar fluorosis consultant Dr Bharti conferred with Young Scientist Award at BHU | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district fluorosis consultant Dr MD Bharti has been conferred with the prestigious Young Scientist Award at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) during the two-day national-level conference held on April 22 and 23.

The theme of the conference was Scientific Advancement for Sustainable Environments and Herbal Medicines and Impact on Health, and it was hosted by the Institute of Medical Science, BHU, and the National Environmental Science Academy (NESA), New Delhi.

NESA vice president, Dr Ashwini Vaughanu, the chief guest during the programme presented the award to Dr Bharti.

Dr Bharti previously received the Young Scientist Award from the United Kingdom on September 28, 2021.

Bharti has almost 30 papers published in national and international research journals

About 29 of his papers have been published in national and international research journals with high impact factors and he is nominated as Editorial Board in about 12 research journals and is a life member in 11 research societies.

From his research period till now, he participated in about 52 conferences organised at national and international levels and presented his research work through oral and poster presentations. presentations, in many of which Young Scientist Senior Scientist Awards were awarded.

Along with this, Dr Bharti Dhar is in charge of other districts, including Jhabua, Alirajpur, Ratlam and Khargone, in which he has been honoured by the collectors on different occasions for his work in the field of fighting against fluorosis.