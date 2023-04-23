 Madhya Pradesh: Three injured in balcony collapse in Indore
The incident took place in Chhotti Gwaltoli area

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were injured after a dilapidated balcony of a commercial building collapsed on Sunday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The incident took place in Chhotti Gwaltoli area, district collector Ilayaraja T said.

"Two persons who were rescued from the debris have been hospitalised. Their condition is stable. One more person has received injuries in the incident," he said.

The rest of the balcony was demolished by Indore Municipal Corporation personnel, officials added.

article-image

