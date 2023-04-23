Indore: Digvijaya Singh is coronavirus of Congress, says Silawat

Tulsi Silawat |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Tulsi Silawat targeted former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and said that he is the Coronavirus of Congress and is ruining whatever remains of the Congress.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of a programme at Janapav on Saturday, Silawat said, “Digvijaya Singh is the Coronavirus of the Congress party. He is running whatever remains of the party. I pray to Lord Mahakal to keep the ‘Mahakal Lok’ safe from his comments.”

Silawat was commenting on Singh's visit to Mahakal Temple and added that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh should have been born in China.

Notably, Digvijaya Singh had targeted Jyotiraditya Scindia a day ago by saying that he had prayed to Lord Mahakal that no other ‘Scindia’ was born in the Congress party.

Meanwhile, furious Congress leaders have sought a public apology from Silawat over his comments on the former chief minister.

MPCC secretary Nilabh Shukla said that Silawat has forgotten to maintain his dignity after joining BJP.

“We condemn Silawat's comment on Singh. He has forgotten his limits and dignity after joining BJP. He should apologise publicly over his comments,” Shukla said.