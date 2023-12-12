MP: Dewas San Thome Academy Holds Annual Sports Meet

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Vibrant 2023-24', the annual sports meet of the San Thome Academy, Dewas was organised on Sunday. The event witnessed many scintillating athletic events along with cultural programmes.

The occasion was graced by the chief guest, Rev Ricky Jommen, director, Khrist Seva Kendra; the presiding guest, Vijay Kumar Singh, commissioner, Income Tax, Indore; and international marathon runner and the guest of honour, Nagesh Vyas, secretary, MP Roller Skating Association.

The day began with the lightening of the lamp and the sports meet was declared open by the chief guest. Then followed a highly coordinated march past by the students of all the houses led by the head boy and the head girl of the school.

The students marching in synchronisation left the audience spellbound. The final rounds of various track and field events filled the air with excitement. The cultural events were mesmerising.

The centre of attraction was the display of karate moves. Jumping across the ring on fire, breaking many tiles on fire in one go, and jumping over 15 students gave everyone goosebumps. Meritorious students were also felicitated on the occasion. The excitement reached its zenith until Saint Matthew's House was declared the winning house for the session.

The chief guest in his address gave the message of unity in diversity, and the presiding guest conveyed that sports teach us how to gracefully handle failures in life. The director of the school, Hansy Thomas, made the audience aware of the continuous growth and progress of the school in her address.

The programme was hosted by Johnson Thomas, Mary Rumal, Nipunika Sharma, and Dinesh Bhawsar, and a vote of thanks was proposed by Sumi Tiwari.