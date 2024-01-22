MP: Devotees Write Ram's Name One Crore Times

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of faith and devotion this past week as devotees participated in a unique initiative- writing the name of Lord Ram one crore times. Organised by the district archaeology, tourism and culture council under the guidance of collector Priyank Mishra, the activity took place from January 18 to 21 as part of a statewide initiative by the state government.

Stalls for writing Lord Ram's name were set up at five prominent locations across the city, including Dhareshwar Temple Complex, Nityanand Ashram Complex, Lalbagh Complex, Trimurti Square and Indore Naka near BRC Bhawan. What truly set this event apart was the overwhelming zeal with which Dhar embraced the initiative.

Over 1,000 notebooks dedicated to writing Ram's name were eagerly taken home by individuals and families and upon filling them with devotion, returned to the stalls. The atmosphere vibrated with a palpable sense of faith and dedication as people of all ages- schoolchildren, college students and families immersed themselves in the act of writing Ram-Ram. This spirit of collective devotion promised to culminate in the writing of a staggering one crore names of the beloved Lord. The administration further fueled the enthusiasm by rewarding participants who fulfilled their pledges.

Depending on the number of names written, individuals received flags, Ram-themed clothing, scarves, flags and even pictures of Lord Ram Darbar. Praveen Sharma, nodal officer, district archaeology, tourism and culture council, Dhar, described the event as a resounding success. He assured that the collected notebooks and pages, filled with countless invocations of Ram's name, would be transported to Ayodhya with utmost respect and proper protocol, as per the collector's instructions.