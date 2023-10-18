MP: Devotees Take Out Historical Chunari Yatra With Enthusiasm In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees carried out the historical `Chunari Kalash Yatra’ in Badnawar town of Dhar district with verve and enthusiasm on Wednesday to mark the holy Shardiya Navaratri. Hundreds of devotees took part in the Yatra which commenced from Shree Baijnath Mahadev Temple. The Yatra was organised by entrepreneur Jaideep Singh Panwar.

The devotees took out the Kalash Yatra by placing the holy Kalash on their heads. The participants chanted Bhajans amidst the beating of drums. A colourful procession of women carrying Kalash, followed by girls playing garba, 32-faced Kalika Mata, Bahubali Hanuman, elephants, and camels attracted the crowd.

Veteran Congress leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and party workers also participated in the Yatra.

Flowers were showered on the Yatra from welcome platforms set up all over the route. Prasad was also distributed to the pilgrims from the platforms. Cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon welcomed the Yatra and felicitated Panwar at the bus stand.

The centre of attraction was the Maa Durga idol seated in a decorated chariot. Devotees stood for hours to get a glimpse of their adorable deity. Panwar offered attractively designed `chunri’ in red (the colour believed to engage positive energies and divine vibrations) to the goddess Ekvira Devi in famous temple.

