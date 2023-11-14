MP Devotees Offer 2100 Ltr Milk To Goddess Gajalakshmi On Diwali

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees anointed Goddess Gajalakshmi with 2100 litres of milk at Mata Gajalakshmi temple in Ujjain on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday.

A special vessel and long pipe was installed by the priest's family for the smooth and non-stop flow of milk on the goddess. During the day, the Gajalakshmi mata was adorned attractively with gold and silver jewellery. In the evening, Maha Aarti was performed by offering fifty-six dishes. The darshan continued till 2 o'clock in the night.

Mata Gajalakshmi situated in Naipeth is considered to be the Raj Lakshmi of Emperor Vikramaditya of Ujjain. In this temple, Goddess Lakshmi is seated on Gaj i.e. elephant. That is why she is called Gajalakshmi.

It is believed that with the blessings of Goddess, devotees get wealth and prosperity. Due to this belief, hundreds of devotees come here on Diwali to perform milk abhishek and darshan of Goddess Gajalakshmi. About 15 thousand devotees visited Mahalakshmi this Diwali.

