MP: Deteriorating State Of Fulmal-Ratlam Road Constant Concern For Residents

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Residents are furious over the deteriorating state of Fulmal-Ratlam State Highway, which connects Jhabua and Ratlam districts. The road, crucial for both districts, is riddled with potholes that have become a constant source of concern. Many local people like Dhamendra Patidar, Rajendra Chauhan and Alok Dwivedi, have shared their nightmare experiences of navigating this road. As per them, despite collecting tolls from commercial vehicles on this highway, the government and responsible departments have failed to allocate funds for its maintenance.

This dire situation underscores the apparent disconnect between the government's promises of development and the ground reality. Residents said public representatives advocating for improved infrastructure should personally experience the challenges faced by common citizens on this road. The road from Phulmal Limde village to Agral village is uneven, with deep potholes that pose a constant risk to drivers and passengers, especially at night. Numerous accidents have occurred, resulting in injuries.

The district administration and MPRDC department responsible for road maintenance have shown little concern, placing the blame on the government's failure to act. Residents are not asking for a new road but requesting the administration to fill potholes before the festival season to ensure a safe journey for all.

