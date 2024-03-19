MP: Despite CEO's Order, FIR Delayed Against Aditya Birla Group

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The actions of a windmill company have sparked outrage among farmers and the general public. The company constructed a road by breaking the sail of a pond, built at a cost of Rs 15 lakh by the gram panchayat ten years ago without seeking permission.

This pond served as a vital source of irrigation for farmers and a watering hole for approximately 1,000 cattle in Bichhiya village. The construction of the road has disrupted the natural water flow, leading to difficulties in watering vegetable crops and cattle during the upcoming summer months.

FP Photo

Despite district panchayat CEO Prabhat Kumar Dwivedi's order on March 15 to file an FIR against the Aditya Birla Group, the responsible company, the gram panchayat sarpanch Sagarbai Ambaram Pargi and secretary Jagdish Machar have not yet lodged the FIR.

The gram panchayat secretary mentioned that the Aditya Birla Group has requested a one-day extension to repair the pond's sail and return it to its original state. Due to this assurance, the FIR has been delayed. In response to these developments, gram panchayat Bhopawar's chief panch Hemant Dangi complained to SDM Megha Panwar, demanding strict action against the windmill company and suggesting legal action.

SDM Megha Panwar dispatched patwari Sunil Chauhan to the site to investigate the matter. The patwari reported that the pond is constructed on revenue government land and has been illegally built by the company, causing significant losses. He assured that he would inform the SDM about the situation promptly.