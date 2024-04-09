MP: Democratic Values Strangled By BJP, Alleges Sadho

Vijay Laxmi Sadho |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh):

With Lok Sabha elections drawing closer, political activities have increased with various parties making claims and counterclaims.

Former minister and Khargone Lok Sabha in-charge Vijaya Lakshmi Sadho expressed concern over deteriorating democratic values in the country.

Addressing a Congress workers' conference in Barwani, she said that BJP-led government was destroying democratic institutions. The systematic erosion of democratic principles and values began in 2018.

Pointing to the political turmoil in the state, where the Congress government was ousted despite a mandate from the people, she criticised the BJP's tactics of 'Sama, Daam, Bheda, and Dand' (using persuasion, bribery, division and punishment) to consolidate power which led to the formation of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government.

Sadho condemned the BJP's alleged attempts to undermine the Constitution, particularly mentioning their discussions on amending the Constitution drafted by our father of the Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Sadho emphasised that the upcoming elections are not just a battle between political parties but a fight to safeguard India's constitutional values.

Highlighting a key candidate, Porlal Kharte, by the Congress, Sadho expressed confidence in their ability to resonate with the masses, especially the underprivileged. She reiterated her commitment to upholding the voice of the marginalised and the principles enshrined in the Constitution.