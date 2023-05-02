MP: Demand raised for making Omkareshwar a district

Omkareshwar |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Assembly elections, local public representatives have raised their demands for declaring Omkareshwar as a new district by joining nearby Barwaha-Sanawad and Mandhata.

A delegation of local representatives from Barwaha and Sanawad held a meeting with MLA Sachin Birla on Tuesday and put forth their demand. They reiterated the demand to declare Omkareshwar as a new district by joining Barwah, Sanawad, Mandhata, Maheshwar and Punasa tehsils.

MLA Sachin Birla lent support to the demand. He assured them to discuss with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding the proposal and hoped for getting approval soon.

He added that by declaring Omkareshwar as a new district, various offices of the district headquarters can be established on the government land around Barwah-Sanawad area. There are 12 Jyotirlingas across the country, out of which 11 have been declared as districts named after Jyotirlingas. But Omkareshwar is the only Jyotirlinga, which is still deprived of district status.

It is known that the people of Barwaha area have been demanding for declaring Barwah as a new and independent district for the last 40 years. But now they have urged to make Omkareshwar a district for its development.

The famous pilgrimage centre Omkareshwar currently falls under Khandwa district.