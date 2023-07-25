 MP: Delegation Of Ex-Sarpanchs Calls On MLA Over Pending Honorarium
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
MP: Delegation Of Ex-Sarpanchs Calls On MLA Over Pending Honorarium | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a compelling appeal for justice, the Purva Sarpanch Pratinidhi Mandal of Mandsaur submitted a memorandum to MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, seeking immediate release of their pending 18 months honorarium.

The mandal represents 440 former sarpanchs in Mandsaur , besides 23,000 others from various regions across the state. The members are resented over the non-disbursement of their rightful dues.

Expressing their resentment and growing impatience, the Mandal members said that they would have no option but to launch a mass protest if the government failed to disburse their pending honorarium without further delay.

The situation has become a matter of concern as the delayed honorarium has adversely impacted the livelihood and financial stability of the former sarpanches and their families, the memorandum said. The delegation to MLA included Gopal Dhangar, Mahesh Gehlod Dhandhoda, Jagdish Sharma and others.  

Sisodia assures all necessary steps Responding to the urgent pleas of the Mandal, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia assured them that he was standing firmly with them and would take all necessary steps to address their pressing issue. The MLA promptly contacted the personal secretary of panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia over the issue.  

