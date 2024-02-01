MP: Dedicated Forest Officials Rescue Sick Leopardess In Punjpura

Punjpura (Madhya Pradesh): In a swift response to a cattle herder's alert, the forest department in Punjpura sprang into action to rescue a sick leopardess, spotted in the forest. The department promptly assembled a team to monitor the distressed animal through the night.

At dawn, a rescue team arrived from Ujjain and successfully captured the leopardess, estimated to be around one year old, which was found hungry and thirsty. The injured leopardess was then transported to Punjapura Rest House in a cage for further attention.

Upon arrival, food and water were provided and veterinary assistance was sought. Dr Alok Jain, who journeyed from Udainagar to offer aid, administered initial treatment before referring the leopardess to the Indore Zoo due to injury marks and signs of paralysis hindering its mobility.

Forest ranger Nar Singh Bhuria, alerted by the vigilant herder, coordinated the rescue efforts, with a dedicated team comprising retired soldier Sanjay Jha, Rajendra Chauhan, DevkaranVendwal and forest department officers ensuring a meticulous assessment of the situation.

Thanks to the timely intervention, the leopardess' condition has shown signs of improvement under ongoing treatment. The combined efforts of the forest department and the veterinary team reflect a commitment to wildlife preservation and compassionate care in Punjpura.