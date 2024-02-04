MP: Deceased's Family Accuses School Mgmt Of Refusing Financial Help

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Manas Academy, a private school in Shergarh village, Badnawar tehsil, has once again made headlines after family members and close associates of deceased Bindu Singh alias Virendra Singh Rathore accused the school administration of flatly refusing to provide financial assistance to the deceased's family.

The family members of Bindu Singh, who was an employee of the school, stated that the school administration pledged to help them in their time of need, following his brutal killing by a colleague, Pintu alias Hukumchand Dhanak. Now, they were disappointed and sought justice for the deceased. Bindu Singh was found dead on January 25. After a three-day inquiry, police apprehended his colleague Pintu. A day after Bindu's murder, family members and close associates protested on the Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane road alongside the body, asking financial assistance for the deceased's family.

On this, the school administration provided written assurances to the family of the dead of Rs 20 lakh in financial support, Rs 12,000 per month to the deceased's wife, and free education for their son until the XII grade. The demonstration ended after receiving written assurances in the presence of SDM Deepak Chauhan and SDOP Shersingh Bhuria. The police apprehended the offender in this incident and sent him to jail. But now the school management flatly refused to provide financial assistance to the family of the deceased, Bindu Singh’s kin accused. After the incident, there is huge resentment among the people.

They demanded justice and financial help for Bindu Singh’s family members. Meanwhile, when Free Press called Gunjan Thakur on behalf of the school administration, she reported that a group of persons had visited our school. Thakur stated, "Schools are required to provide sufficient financial assistance in accordance with the regulations, but they are demanding an additional financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh, which we declined. We offered them to meet with the collector, and we will be present to address the situation, but they refused."

"Some people threatened to ruin our school property and told bus drivers not to come to school. We were also treated harshly. We filed an FIR against such miscreants and also reported the situation to the district collector," Thakur said.