MP: Day After Gogamedi’s Killing, Sarv Samaj Demands Capital Punishment In Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Karni Sena, including Sarv Samaj, have demonstrated in protest here at district headquarters against the broad daylight murder of Rajput leader and Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS) chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon.

They collectively reached the collectorate and handed over a memorandum, addressed to President, to Naib Tehsildar.

Members, including Barwani MLA Rajan Mandloi, demanded swift and stringent action against the culprits, urging for their immediate arrest and subsequent capital punishment.

Rakesh Singh Jadhav of Karni Sena said that Gogamedi was fatally shot by intruders in his Shyam Nagar residence in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The incident has sparked unrest not only in Rajasthan but also in neighbouring states.

They also urged for a thorough CBI investigation into the murder, emphasising the need for punitive measures against those involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Moreover, they demanded financial aid totalling Rs 5 crore for Gogamedi's bereaved family and urged the government to secure a government job for a member of the family.

The situation remains tense as authorities deliberate on addressing the demands while attempting to maintain law and order amidst growing agitation.