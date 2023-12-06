MP Damor Flags Off Jobat-Pratapnagar Extended Train In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a much-anticipated move, passenger trains with train numbers 09119 (original no 59123) and 09120 (original no 59124), running between Pratapnagar station of Vadodara to Alirajpur have been extended to Jobat.

Jhabua-Ratlam MP Guman Singh Damor flagged off the extended train from Jobat station on Tuesday.

The extended train will pass through Dabhoi Junction, Wadhwana, Amalpur, Sankheda, Bahadurpur, Chhunchapura, Jojwa, Bodeli, Jabugam, Suskal, Pavi, Tejgarh, Puniyawat, Chhota Udepur, Padaliya Road, Moti Sadli, Ambari Richhavi, Alirajpur, and Khandala stations. All coaches of this train will be unreserved.

Train No 09119 (original no 59123) Pratapnagar-Jobat will depart from Pratapnagar at 09.05 am every day and reach Jobat at 1.20 pm. While train No 09120 (original No 59124) Jobat-Pratapnagar will depart from Jobat at 2.00 pm every day and reach Pratapgarh at 6.05 pm.

Addressing the programme, Damor said, “Central Government is committed to the development of tribal areas. With the commencement of rail services from Jobat, the region will get wings of development.”

“This integrated move will facilitate direct transportation and health care services, generate means of employment, and vendors would be able to sell their agricultural produce, vegetables, milk products, and much more. The expansion work of this railway line till Indore would also be completed soon,” he added.

Gatishakti chief project manager Mukesh Kumar gave information about the schedule of the train operating from Jobat to Pratapnagar.

District panchayat member Mangilal Chauhan, BJP district president Maku Parwal and a large number of citizens were present.