MP: Dalit Youth Brutally Assaulted In Dewas, Video Goes Viral, 7 Booked | Representative Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Seven people have been booked in connection with the brutal assault and caste abuse of a Dalit youth in Dewas over some financial issue. The video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The shameful incident occurred on February 8 and has since ignited public outcry. The victim was identified as Ramsingh Makwana of Ujjain. Public outcry led to the registration of an FIR with BNP police against the seven accused.

On the pretext of celebrating a friend's birthday, accused Shubham and his associates, invited Ramsingh to a motel on bypass road. Under the influence of alcohol, the accused demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh, falsely accusing Ramsingh of wrongdoing. The accused also subjected him to verbal abuse and offensive language.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the SC-ST Act. However, the perpetrators remain at large. The victim has denied being involved in any financial transaction with the accused. He said that he befriended Shubham around six months ago. On being denied to pay the ransom, they brutally assaulted and humiliated which led to injuries. They even snatched his jewellery and destroyed his mobile.