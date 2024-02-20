MP: On-Duty Teacher Caught Replacing Son's Class 10th Board English Answer Sheet In Damoh; 4 Suspended

Representative Image |

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): An on-duty teacher was allegedly caught replacing his son's class 10th board exam answer sheet in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Monday. The incident happened at Rani Durgavati Higher Secondary School in Singrampur, Damoh.

The District Education Officer has ordered suspension of the teacher and three other invigilators.

According to information, Anjana Rai, a teacher at Amghat Primary School, was caught with her face covered, while she was attempting to submit the solved answer sheet for her son. Her son Aryan, a class 10th students, was taking the English exam at the same center.

The attempt was prevented by vigilant bystanders, leading to a commotion that unveiled her identity.

Upon interrogation, Rai was found in possession of two answer booklets, both containing answers to the examination questions, with her son's name clearly written. However, both copies were from the Singrampur examination center.

Sunil Kumar Shukla, who caught the teacher, said, "I had suspicions regarding cheating during the exam at the school. As soon as I spotted the teacher with copies outside the school premises, I alerted the police." Rai initially denied the allegations but was eventually compelled to surrender the answer sheet after prolonged resistance.

DEO orders suspension

SK Nema, the District Education Officer, assured, "Anyone found guilty in the investigation will face appropriate action."

The incident has led to the suspension of four invigilators, removal of the center superintendent and assistant center superintendent, with orders for a thorough investigation issued by the School Education Department. The involvement of both mother and son in the cheating scandal has sparked widespread condemnation and raised concerns regarding the integrity of the examination system.